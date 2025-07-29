A good laugh: Roger Federer will save a lot of tax in future. Keystone

Tennis icon Roger Federer has quietly relocated the headquarters of his group of companies to tax-friendly Wollerau in the canton of Schwyz - and has thus finally broken away economically from his old home in the Basel region.

Sven Ziegler

Roger Federer has not only bid farewell to tennis, but apparently also increasingly to his old home in Leimental. The former exceptional sportsman and current entrepreneur has moved the official headquarters of his Tenro AG group of companies from Bottmingen BL to Wollerau SZ - a place known for its low corporate taxes. This is reported by CH Media.

The municipality of Bottmingen is thus losing a prominent name in the commercial register. Although Federer no longer lived there personally - his family currently lives in Graubünden - his companies were still registered at his father's address.

The fact that he is now also leaving the canton for business purposes is a clear indication of a tax-optimized reorganization. According to a comparison by the fiduciary company Nexova, the profit tax in Wollerau is around 11.8 percent - compared to almost 16 percent in Bottmingen.

From center court to the company network

Since retiring from professional tennis, Federer has systematically expanded his business activities. He bundles his brand rights, shareholdings and event business in the Tenro Group. This includes companies such as Tenro Event (organizer of the Laver Cup) and Tenro Investments, which manages investments such as those in the running shoe brand On.

Federer himself operates discreetly in the background. In the company documents, he appears almost exclusively as Chairman of Tenro Holding. The Zurich law firm Niederer Kraft Frey bears operational responsibility. Format A AG - a trustee specializing in wealthy private clients - coordinates the administration.

The Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational projects worldwide, is still formally registered in Bottmingen, reports CH Media. However, the operational office is also located at the Zurich address of Format A.

According to the latest figures, the foundation has assets of around CHF 21 million, of which around CHF 9 million was distributed for projects in 2024. However, the majority of the budget does not come directly from Federer himself.