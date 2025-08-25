Tennis ace Roger Federer's fortune has grown to 1.1 billion dollars according to "Forbes". Keystone

Roger Federer, known for his 20 Grand Slam victories, has now also reached new financial heights. His fortune is estimated at over one billion US dollars.

Tennis champion Roger Federer is also one of the world's most successful sportsmen in financial terms: the former tennis star is now one of the few sportsmen to have achieved billionaire status.

According to the business magazine "Forbes", his fortune amounts to 1.1 billion US dollars. Federer, who ended his tennis career in 2022, is the second tennis player after Ion Țiriac to surpass this mark.

Federer's sporting career is unparalleled. In 24 years, he won 103 tournaments, including 20 Grand Slam titles, and topped the world rankings for a total of 310 weeks. With over 130 million US dollars in prize money, he is behind Novak Djoković and Rafael Nadal.

But Federer was not only successful on the court. He was the highest-earning tennis player for 16 years. In 2020, he topped the list of the world's highest-earning athletes with an annual income of 106.3 million dollars. His sponsorship income amounted to around one billion dollars, which is more than twice as much as his rivals Djoković and Nadal.

Among the prestigious brands Federer works with are Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Lindt and Moët & Chandon. In 2018, he switched from Nike to Uniqlo and signed a ten-year contract worth 300 million dollars.

On shoes also an important financial factor

Another significant factor in his wealth is his stake in the Swiss running shoe company On. In 2019, he acquired a stake of around three percent and supported the development of a tennis shoe line. The company's IPO two years later increased the value of his stake to over 375 million dollars.

In addition to On, Federer is active in other projects. In 2013, he and his manager Tony Godsick founded the agency Team8, which gave rise to the Laver Cup, an annual team event on the ATP calendar. His portfolio also includes investments in start-ups such as the Chilean food company NotCo.

Federer now joins the exclusive circle of sports billionaires that also includes Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather. With his enduring popularity, he remains a sought-after brand ambassador, followed by over 25 million people on Instagram and X.

