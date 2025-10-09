After the purchase of Bucherer, Rolex now wants independent watch dealers gone. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Rolex is turning the industry upside down: With its entry into direct sales and the acquisition of Lucerne-based watch and jewelry retailer Bucherer, the power structure in the luxury segment is changing - to the detriment of many dealers.

The Geneva-based luxury watch manufacturer Rolex is driving the change with the purchase of the Lucerne-based watch and jewelry retailer Bucherer and a massive reduction in its dealer network, while Patek Philippe is still relying predominantly on traditional stores.

More and more dealers around the world are losing their Rolex licenses, which means that the industry is facing a fundamental upheaval in the direction of direct sales. Show more

Luxury or slow seller? A deep rift is opening up in the glittering world of watchmaking - between those who are allowed to sell top brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe and the large remainder who have to make do with lesser-sounding names.

The industry seems more divided than ever before. And the gap is growing rapidly, as the "Handelszeitung " reports.

An example in the UK shows how brutal the reality is for many retailers. According to an analysis by the trade magazine Watchpro, boutiques that stock Rolex or Patek Philippe generate an average turnover of a whopping 6.4 million pounds per year. Those who rely on other brands, on the other hand, have to make do with just 1.1 million pounds - only a sixth of the dream result.

Nothing works without the premier class

The pattern is likely to be similar worldwide - including in Switzerland. The traditional store Les Ambassadeurs is struggling with bankruptcy, not least because stores in prime locations such as Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse are simply no longer profitable without the pulling power of the big luxury brands.

At the same time, more and more watch brands - despite decades of partnerships - are pushing their retailers aside and preferring to sell directly to end customers.

Patek Philippe provides an impressive example: the company's own boutique in London is the top-selling watch store in the UK - with an impressive annual turnover of 83 million pounds. This easily outstrips even the best Rolex-Patek dealers.

Rolex is turning the global watch market upside down

While Patek Philippe continues to rely on traditional retail for over 90 percent of its sales, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley and Luxeconsult, Rolex is taking a radical new approach, as uhrenkosmos.com reported.

With the takeover of Lucerne watch and jewelry retailer Bucherer - the largest Rolex distribution partner worldwide - the industry giant has sent out a clear signal: Direct sales are the future.

The effects of this change in strategy are now being felt globally. In Australia, for example, the family business Kennedy Watches & Jewellery has sold its Rolex license, including four branches and stock, to The Hour Glass from Singapore for the equivalent of CHF 50 million, writes the Handelszeitung.

Founder James Kennedy explains the move to the "Australian Financial Review" in no uncertain terms, as the "Handelszeitung" writes: "Now is the right time - because Rolex could switch to direct sales at any time."

A voluntary withdrawal from the lucrative Rolex business? This shows how great the uncertainty among previous partners has become. Kennedy is now focusing on up-and-coming brands such as Moser and MB & F.

His bet: the overture is only just beginning here, while the finale is already being heralded at Rolex.

Germany loses 40 Rolex boutiques

In Germany, Rolex is going one step further - and causing a landslide in the retail sector. Around 40 boutiques will lose their license by the end of next year.

Jeweler Rüschenbeck in Germany, which has worked closely with the brand for decades, will be particularly hard hit. Meanwhile, Rolex is building its own multi-storey boutique on Düsseldorf's Königsallee - right in the heart of the former partner network.

Industry expert Oliver Müller sums it up for "Bilanz": "Rolex has reduced its dealer network by around 20 percent in the last five years to the current 1250 points of sale. In the medium term, there will be fewer than 1000, and in the long term a maximum of 800."

Around half of these are to be managed via Bucherer or other own channels in the future.

And even for the remaining retailers, the air is getting thinner. This is because Rolex is increasingly becoming its own retailer - and will probably prefer to sell the most popular models in its own stores. Müller comments: "First and foremost, Rolex is focused on its own well-being."

