Tax gifts to Rolex - do we really need them? sda

The luxury brand Tudor is building its manufactory in Le Locle - supported by tax breaks. But does a company like Rolex really need state aid? Politicians are coming under pressure.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rolex subsidiary Tudor probably received millions in tax relief for its watch manufacture in Le Locle.

Neither Rolex nor Seco are naming specific amounts, but according to calculations, up to CHF 28.5 million in subsidies could have been paid for 300 new jobs.

The example shows the controversial practice of state tax breaks for multi-billion dollar corporations and calls into question the effectiveness of regional economic development. Show more

In the heart of the Swiss watch industry, between Geneva and Grenchen, it's not just the movements that tick precisely - economic policy is also a case of one cog in the wheel: While luxury watch manufacturer Tudor shines with its new manufactory in Le Locle NE in 2022, taxpayers' money is also flowing in the background. This is reported by "Blick".

The little-noticed detail: the factory of the subsidiary of watch giant Rolex was subsidized with tax gifts - even though Rolex has long since joined the global league of giants.

Subsidy for luxury - without comment

Neither Rolex nor the responsible State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) want to say how much the tax rebate actually amounts to. But the calculation is simple: up to 95,000 francs in tax relief per new job.

With around 300 jobs, this could theoretically amount to CHF 28.5 million - paid to set up a plant that produces for a brand whose parent company has an estimated turnover of CHF 10.1 billion in 2024.

This raises the question: could Rolex have built its movement anywhere else? Hardly. If you have "Swiss Made" on the dial, you have to produce in Switzerland. Especially since the Swatch Group stopped selling ETA movements in 2020, Tudor was forced to create its own solutions. The choice fell on Le Locle - a traditional location with expertise, skilled workers and tax advantages.

The picture is similar in Lengnau BE, where pharmaceutical giant CSL Behring opened a new plant in 2021 - also with tax assistance. Here too: good location, skilled workforce, structurally weak municipality. But how much relief was granted? That's unclear. CSL does not disclose any figures either.

Regional policy under pressure

According to Seco, the federal government has approved tax relief in 40 cases since 2016, which is said to have created 1573 new jobs and secured over 3800 jobs.

However, the instrument is under pressure: in the current austerity package, the Federal Council wants to remove precisely these incentives - even though a Seco study shows that structurally weak regions are better off than others thanks to such support measures.

While Rolex remains silent, the question remains: does a company that has no alternative to Switzerland really need to be rewarded with tax breaks? The Tudor case shows how blurred the boundaries are between targeted economic promotion and questionable subsidization - especially when luxury and local politics collide.