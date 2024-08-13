Roman mosaic with dolphins discovered in England The mosaic shows dolphins and fish. Image: dpa Wroxeter is one of the best-preserved Roman settlements in Great Britain. Image: dpa The mosaic was probably commissioned by an influential person. Image: dpa Roman mosaic with dolphins discovered in England The mosaic shows dolphins and fish. Image: dpa Wroxeter is one of the best-preserved Roman settlements in Great Britain. Image: dpa The mosaic was probably commissioned by an influential person. Image: dpa

The Romans ruled Great Britain for several centuries. Time and again, archaeologists make impressive discoveries.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Archaeologists have discovered a Roman mosaic depicting dolphins and fish in the west of England.

It probably dates from the early second century.

The mosaic was found near the town of Wroxeter, formerly Viriconium, and may have been commissioned by a wealthy and influential person.

The researchers suspect that the impressive mosaic was located in the city's most important temple.

According to one expert, the find will help to date the different phases of the ancient city's development. Show more

Archaeologists in the west of England have discovered a Roman mosaic depicting dolphins and fish in still-bright colors. The work probably dates back to the early second century, according to the heritage organization English Heritage. It could have been commissioned by a wealthy and influential person.

During the excavations near the town of Wroxeter, the experts were actually looking for the remains of a temple. Viriconium, as Wroxeter was actually called, is considered one of the best-preserved examples of a Roman town in Britain.

Wroxeter is one of the best-preserved Roman settlements in Britain. -/English Heritage/PA Media/dpa

It is said to have once been as large as Pompeii and had a municipal bathhouse, a marketplace, a judicial center and more than 200 houses.

Mosaic was located in the most important urban temple

"Although much of Wroxeter has not yet been excavated, geophysical surveys have helped us to understand the layout of the city," said expert Win Scutt from English Heritage.

It was therefore clear that there was another large public building to the north of the forum: "Almost certainly the most important urban temple."

The archaeologists then came across the mosaic during their work. "This discovery, together with a large number of smaller finds such as coins and pottery, will help us to date the different phases of the city and determine the type of activities that took place."

dpa