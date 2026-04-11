Cyber criminals cause considerable damage with so-called "romance scams". Bild: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa (Symbolbild)

Already tried and tested by cyber criminals: They use "romance scams" to establish intimate relationships - and later demand money. The scam is becoming increasingly dangerous thanks to AI, warns the Swiss government.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (Bacs) warns against so-called "romance scams", which are becoming increasingly sophisticated through the use of artificial intelligence.

In this scam, cyber criminals establish a fake relationship with their victims in order to fleece them financially later on.

Fraudsters are now increasingly relying on AI-generated images to increase their credibility. Show more

Intimate messages and declarations of love are followed by demands for money: cyber criminals are causing considerable financial damage in Switzerland with so-called "romance scams".

In this widespread scam, the perpetrators create fake profiles on social media or dating sites, set up fake relationships with their victims - and ultimately take them out. All kinds of stories are invented, from alleged debts to health problems or other emergencies. In addition to the financial consequences, the victims also suffer considerable emotional strain.

Framed picture of the victim

As artificial intelligence is making romance scams even more credible and therefore more dangerous, the federal government is once again warning against these scams. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (Bacs) has reported a "particularly brazen case" in which AI was used to help out.

After cyber fraudsters had gradually built up an emotional bond with their victim, they reported sudden health problems that were getting worse and worse. In addition to regular updates on the alleged state of health, a picture from the hospital follows. It shows the allegedly seriously ill partner connected to medical equipment. There is even a framed photo and a cup with the victim's name on the bedside table.

Cyber criminals try to increase their credibility with AI-generated images like this one. Bundesamt für Cybersicherheit

AI-generated images like this create further emotional attachment. Particularly important for cyber criminals: they appear more credible. "The targeted exploitation of emotions is combined with modern technical possibilities such as image manipulation using artificial intelligence in order to generate the highest possible credibility," writes the BACs.

Fraudsters pretend to be refunding money

However, the alleged partner's state of health supposedly deteriorates visibly - but there is no money left for the urgently needed medical treatment. This is now demanded from the victim. But despite several payments, the death notice and even a picture of the gravestone finally follow. The cybercriminals finally pretend to refund the money in exchange for a fee in order to fleece the victim one last time.

According to Bacs, "romance scams" cause the highest amount of damage in Switzerland alongside online investment fraud. But how can you protect yourself from such scams?

The Federal Office recommends never sending money or goods to people you have never met. It is also advisable to break off online contact with a person as soon as they repeatedly make financial demands.

If financial damage has already been caused, the Bacs recommends reporting it to the local police.