According to the Ministry of Defense in Bucharest, the Romanian Air Force shot down a foreign drone that had entered the airspace of the NATO and EU member country.

The pilot of the F-16 fighter jet shot down the intruding object over uninhabited territory near Padina in the Buzau County in eastern Romania, the ministry announced on its website. According to the Mediafax news agency, this was the first time a drone had been shot down in Romanian airspace.

The ministry did not initially provide any information about the origin of the flying object. Romania shares a border approximately 600 kilometers long with Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia.

In the past, several dozen Russian drones have entered Romanian airspace. Bucharest had to establish a legal framework just last year in order to be able to shoot them down. There remains concern that debris from downed drones could endanger the population on the ground.

The Ministry of Defense further reported that, as part of the operation on Friday, two Italian fighter jets and another Romanian F-16 had also taken off from the Fetesti Air Base in the southeastern part of the country. The population on the ground had been warned of the danger of falling debris.

Defense Minister Radu Miruta congratulated the pilots on their mission. “Thanks to their professionalism, composure, and quick response, they neutralized a drone that had entered Romanian airspace without authorization,” he wrote on his Facebook page.