The Romanian Air Force has shot down additional foreign drones in its airspace. After the pilot of a Romanian F-16 fighter jet shot down one such drone with a missile in the eastern part of the country on Friday, additional drones that had entered Romanian territory were shot down on Saturday and Sunday morning. The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced this on its website. Initial indications suggest that the drones are of Russian origin.

According to the ministry’s statement, all of the operations took place over uninhabited areas, so there was no danger to the population on the ground. On Saturday, a foreign drone was shot down in Sfantu Gheorghe (Tulcea County), and on Sunday morning, another was shot down near the border town of Sulina in the Danube Delta.

The authorities have not yet provided any clear information about the origin of the aircraft. The Romanian prosecutor’s office determined, following an examination of the wreckage, that the drone shot down on Friday was a Shahed. Russia is the only country in the wider region that uses this type of drone.

Romania shares a border approximately 600 kilometers long with Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. In the past, several dozen Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace. Bucharest had to establish the legal framework to shoot them down as recently as last year. The destruction of the drone on Friday near Padina (Buzau County) was the first such shootdown carried out by the Romanian Air Force within its own territory.