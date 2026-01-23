The Romanian Air Force has shot down additional foreign drones in its airspace. After the pilot of a Romanian F-16 fighter jet shot down one such drone with a missile in the eastern part of the country on Friday, additional drones that had entered Romanian territory were shot down on Saturday and Sunday morning. The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced this on its website. Initial indications suggest that the drones are of Russian origin.

In all cases, the operations took place over uninhabited areas, so there was no danger to the population on the ground, according to the ministry’s statement. On Saturday, a foreign drone was shot down in Sfantu Gheorghe on the Black Sea, and on Sunday morning, another was shot down near Sulina, close to the Ukrainian border in the Danube Delta.

Investigative authorities have not yet provided any clear information about the origin of the aircraft. The Romanian prosecutor’s office determined after examining the wreckage that the drone shot down on Friday was a Shahed model. Russia is the only country in the wider region that uses this type of drone.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan blamed Moscow for the violations of Romanian airspace. He stated that his government condemns these violations in the strongest terms. Foreign Minister Oana Toiu announced that she would summon the Russian ambassador in Bucharest.

Romania shares a border approximately 600 kilometers long with Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. In the past, several dozen Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace. Bucharest had only established the legal framework to shoot them down last year. The destruction of the drone on Friday near Padina—located slightly further inland—was the first shootdown of its kind carried out by the Romanian Air Force within its own territory.