Consumer protection associations have proposed a "carbonara pact" to the Roman city council for the "Holy Year".

Consumer protection associations have proposed a "carbonara pact" for the "Holy Year" to Rome's city council.

The municipality of Rome is to conclude a corresponding agreement with the gastronomy associations.

In Rome, the prices for traditional dishes such as carbonara, pasta all'Amatriciana and "cacio e pepe" should not exceed twelve euros during the Jubilee.

The initiative will also affect pizzerias. Show more

The aim of the pact is to prevent price speculation at the expense of tourists. The municipality of Rome is to conclude a corresponding agreement with the catering associations. "The increased demand will drive up retail prices in Rome, which will damage the city's reputation," warned the consumer protection association "Consumerismo No Profit". During the major Catholic event, 32 million pilgrims are expected in the Eternal City.

Stickers for restaurants

"Our proposal is to set a fair price for dishes in the Roman tradition," reads the letter published by the consumer protection association. Restaurants that sign up to the initiative will receive a special sticker or logo. "In this way, consumers can be correctly informed, virtuous restaurants can be rewarded and unjustified price increases can be prevented," says the consumer protection association.

The "Holy Year" 2025 begins on December 24. Every 25 years since 1475, the Pope has forgiven the sins of pilgrims who come to Rome under certain conditions. In Italian, this is also known as Giubileo, or Jubilee Year.

According to the initiative, pizzerias should also not increase their prices indefinitely. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

