Tourists stand in the shade at the Trevi Fountain (Fontana di Trevi) in Piazza di Trevi. Archivbild: sda

Rome may soon introduce an entrance fee for the Trevi Fountain - to protect it. More than 5.3 million visitors were counted in the first half of the year alone.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From January, tourists in Rome will have to pay two euros to access the famous Trevi Fountain.

The daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera" reports that the ticket is to be introduced as early as January 7.

However, this was denied by Rome's city council.

More than 5.3 million visitors were counted in the first six months of this year alone. Show more

The city of Rome is considering charging an entrance fee for the Trevi Fountain in future. However, an official decision has not yet been made, according to the Roman city administration.

The measure would generate revenue of around 20 million euros for the city administration, the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera" reported on Tuesday. The paper reported that tourists would have to purchase a two-euro ticket to visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome from January 7.

However, this was denied by Rome's city council. Rome's city council said on Tuesday afternoon that it was considering introducing an entrance fee for the Trevi Fountain. However, there is no official decision and no date for the start of charging an entrance fee.

Fontana di Trevi a pagamento: dal 7 gennaio ticket da 2 euro per i turisti, gratis per i romani https://t.co/UGuAWWVkVV pic.twitter.com/FG6NbN4RQK — Repubblica Roma (@rep_roma) December 16, 2025

The number of visitors to the fountain has already been limited for around a year: A maximum of 400 people are allowed in the complex at any one time. From January, two separate entrances are to be set up - one for Romans and one for tourists.

5.3 million visitors in the first half of the year

The city of Rome's tourism commissioner, Alessandro Onorato, emphasized that the aim of the measure is to protect Rome's largest fountain, a late baroque masterpiece by the artist Nicola Salvi. More than 5.3 million visitors were counted in the first six months of this year alone.

This makes the Trevi Fountain Rome's most visited monument after the Colosseum. Entrance fees could be used to improve the tourist offer and services, explained Onorato.

The fountain once became world-famous thanks to the film "La dolce Vita" by Federico Fellini with Anita Ekberg bathing in the fountain at night. According to superstition, travelers to Rome who want to be sure of returning to the Eternal City must throw a coin over their shoulder into the Trevi Fountain.

More videos from the department