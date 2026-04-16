The business of Rethan AG with production in Lenzburg is history. Screenshot Google Maps

Rethan AG has closed its doors: the company is in liquidation. The company building in Lenzburg is now up for sale. The owner hopes that the jobs will not be lost permanently.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you After more than 50 years, Rethan AG has gone bankrupt.

The 6000 square meter site of the production facility in Lenzburg is to be sold.

Erich Renfer, owner of the real estate company responsible, is hoping for "businesses that will create jobs". Show more

The end of the road for Rethan AG: the roof construction company based in Zurich has gone bankrupt. The decision of the Zurich district court on March 5 is final. An automated e-mail and a dead telephone line at the company's head office already bear witness to the end of the company.

Now the liquidation of the company is to get underway. Among other things, the bankruptcy office of the Canton of Aargau is focusing on the production facility on Ringstrasse Nord in Lenzberg AG. The property, Renfer Immo AG, is tasked with selling the business premises.

"I didn't think it would end this way," Erich Renfer, owner of the real estate company, regretted the bankruptcy of Rethan AG to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. He wants to sell the 6000 square meter property. There is no lack of interest, Renfer told the newspaper.

Succession at Rethan AG went wrong

"We don't want empty warehouses, but businesses that create jobs," said the 72-year-old, describing his goal. However, he no longer wants to rent out the building, as Renfer made clear: "Better an end with horror than horror without end."

Emotionally, Erich Renfer shares a long history with Rethan AG. He founded the company in 1972. This was followed in 1999 by the expansion of the company building in Lenzberg. "In the best times, we employed 50 people there," Renfer looks back. Before the closure, 30 people still worked for the company.

Renfer retired from the company in 2012 and sold what was then a "flagship business". The search for a successor within the family or the company had previously been unsuccessful.

After the sale, however, Rethan AG found itself in increasingly troubled waters. Despite close communication with the managing director, the search for a solution was in vain, according to Renfer.