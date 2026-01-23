According to Russian reports, a Ukrainian drone is said to have killed the chief engineer of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine. “A drone belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces attacked an official vehicle of the nuclear power plant at the border between the plant’s premises and the city of Enerhodar,” said Alexei Likhachev, head of the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom, according to a statement on Telegram. It was a targeted attack. The driver of the service vehicle was also killed in the attack.

ARCHIVE – In this photo taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a Russian soldier guards a section of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in an area under Russian military control in southeastern Ukraine. Photo: -/AP/dpa/Archive photo

Accordingly, Lichachov demanded a “clear response” from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He said the Russian leadership had been informed.

In Moscow, the Foreign Ministry reacted immediately. “We demand that the relevant international bodies, first and foremost the IAEA, issue a clear and unambiguous statement condemning this murder,” wrote spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Telegram. She specifically named IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Ukrainian drone attacks on the power plant city of Enerhodar

Earlier, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian occupation authorities for the Zaporizhzhia region, had reported on Telegram about Ukrainian drone attacks on Enerhodar, a city home to a power plant. He said a complete power outage had occurred. According to the report, public facilities had to be powered by diesel generators.

With six reactors and a rated capacity of 6,000 megawatts, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It has been under Russian control since Russian troops seized it in March 2022. All reactors were shut down for safety reasons.