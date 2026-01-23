A single mailbox location for several houses or even an entire neighborhood: The Federal Council wants to explicitly allow for centralized facilities in the future. However, it remains to be seen how far people would have to walk to get their mail.

More Centralized Systems Rösti wants to remove his mailbox from in front of his house

Here's what it's all about The Federal Council wants to allow for centralized mailbox systems serving multiple buildings or entire housing developments.

Private mailboxes will not be banned, but they could be replaced by shared facilities, particularly in new neighborhoods.

The change is part of a broader restructuring of the postal service, which has already led to branch closures and criticism of home delivery. Summary created with

Mailboxes right outside one’s front door may become less common in the future. As part of the revision of the Postal Act, the Federal Council wants to allow for central mailboxes serving multiple homes or entire housing developments.

To this end, Article 10 of the Postal Act is to be amended. The new provision would explicitly refer to mailbox complexes located at building entrances, driveways, or a central location within a residential complex, as CH-Media newspapers initially reported. The Federal Office of Communications confirmed to the newspaper that, in theory, this could also lead to a shared location for an entire neighborhood.

This would not mean that personal mailboxes would be eliminated altogether. However, particularly in new housing developments, letters could end up at a central location in the future—similar to how packages are already handled in some cases today.

There are currently no regulations specifying how far this facility may be located from individual apartments. The Federal Council intends to specify the location, size, and accessibility of the facility at a later date in the Postal Ordinance. The mailboxes would simply need to be accessible from a “reasonable distance.”

The federal government hopes this will reduce delivery traffic, noise, and emissions. Homeowners would continue to bear the costs. It remains to be seen whether the change will actually take effect: The public comment period runs through October 15.

First, retail locations are disappearing; now mailboxes are coming under scrutiny

The planned central mailboxes are part of a broader overhaul of the traditional mail delivery system. In October 2024, Swiss Post announced 170 company-operated branches would be closed. Most of the affected locations are to be replaced by partner branches—such as village stores.

Swiss Post plans to continue operating about 600 of its own branches through 2028. The closures announced at that time will affect 155 municipalities. The company plans to invest 100 million Swiss francs in the remaining locations.

Criticism of Restrictions on Home Delivery

Home delivery had also already been the subject of cost-cutting plans . The Federal Council wanted to limit the Swiss Post’s obligation to deliver only to settlements inhabited year-round—rather than to every house inhabited year-round, as had been the case previously.

The plans met with significant resistance from cantons, municipalities, and associations. In particular, they warned of negative consequences for outlying regions, farms, older adults, and people with limited mobility.

While the postal service is still generally required to deliver mail to people’s homes, the introduction of centralized mailbox systems could change what “home” actually means: Mail will still be delivered to the neighborhood—but it may no longer arrive right at your front door.