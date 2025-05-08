February 2024: Ukrainian soldiers are trained on a Leopard 1A5 in Klietz, Germany. KEYSTONE

The Swiss armaments company Ruag is planning to sell Leopard 1 tanks to the German Rheinmetall Group - on the condition that they are not passed on to Ukraine.

According to SRF, the Swiss armaments company Ruag MRO is once again planning to sell its Leopard 1 tanks to the German armaments company Rheinmetall. This time, the aim is to ensure that the tanks are not passed on to Ukraine.

This condition is a reaction to the political controversy that arose during the last attempted sale, when the Swiss Federal Council stopped the sale for reasons of neutrality policy.

The Leopard 1 tanks have become a political burden for Ruag. There were already internal irregularities when the tanks were purchased almost a decade ago, as well as during their interim storage in Italy. The situation escalated two years ago when Ruag wanted to sell the tanks to Germany, with Ukraine as the final destination.

Rheinmetall wants to maintain neutrality

The Federal Council intervened and prohibited the sale, which led to criticism from the Swiss Federal Audit Office. Ruag is now planning another attempt to sell to Rheinmetall, this time with assurances that the tanks will not end up in Ukraine.

These assurances were apparently also given by the German authorities. Ruag has submitted an application to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) for a trade license, as the tanks are located in Italy and not in Switzerland.

The conditions are the same as for an export license, but the destination country must not be involved in an international conflict. Seco confirms to SRF that proceedings are ongoing, but does not provide any further details. Ruag is not commenting on the status of the efforts or the selling price.

Seco and FDFA must decide

The assessment of the sale lies with Seco and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), and it is expected that the entire Federal Council will be involved in the decision-making process due to the political explosiveness and history of the tanks.

An unresolved legal dispute between Ruag and the German company Global Logistics Support GmbH (GLS) concerns 25 of the 96 tanks that were purchased six years ago but not collected. The condition of the tanks, which come from Italian army stocks and are stored in northern Italy, is largely unknown.

Pictures show the tanks in the open, partially protected by tarpaulins. Rheinmetall could use the tanks as spare parts storage, including for the maintenance of more modern Leopard 2 models. However, the company does not comment on ongoing business transactions.