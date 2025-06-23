After months of tests and calibrations, the new "Vera C. Rubin" observatory on Cerro Pachón in Chile has delivered its first spectacular images from space. Keystone

After months of tests and calibrations, the new "Vera C. Rubin" observatory on Cerro Pachón in Chile has delivered its first spectacular images from space.

Keystone-SDA SDA

One image shows the Trifid Nebula and the Lagoon Nebula, which lie thousands of light years away from Earth in the Milky Way. A second image shows, among other things, two spiral galaxies of the Virgo Cluster, which is located around 50 million light years from Earth outside the Milky Way.

In addition to a large telescope with an 8.4 meter primary mirror, the US observatory also has the largest digital camera ever built with a resolution of 3200 megapixels. The University of Heidelberg and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy are involved in the software development.

Images of around 40 billion celestial objects

Over the next ten years, the camera will take around a thousand images of the southern sky night after night, ultimately imaging the entire visible sky around 800 times. The aim is to create a huge data set with around 40 billion celestial objects, including stars in the Milky Way and distant galaxies.

"The Ruby Observatory will capture more information about our universe than all optical telescopes in history combined," said Brian Stone, Executive Director of the US National Science Foundation, at the presentation of the first images. "Through this remarkable scientific facility, we will explore many of the mysteries of the cosmos, including the dark matter and dark energy that permeate the universe."

New areas of astronomy could emerge

Scientists also want to use the observatory to locate asteroids that are approaching Earth and therefore pose a potential danger. Other key areas of research will include mapping the Milky Way and observing short-lived phenomena such as stellar explosions and the incorporation of stars by supermassive galaxies. "The discoveries could lead to the emergence of whole new areas of astronomy," says Adam Miller from Northwestern University in the USA. "It's very likely that Rubin will find things that nobody even knows exist yet."

Eduardo Bañados from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg wants to use the images provided to study very young galaxies with black holes at their centers that are still growing. "These are the galaxies that existed when the universe was still a baby - less than a billion years old." Until now, it has been a mystery to researchers why these young galaxies already have black holes with a considerable mass. "It's as if we had discovered full-grown adults in kindergarten," says Bañados.