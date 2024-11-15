A calf trotted across the Europabrücke bridge in Zurich on Friday morning. The police caught the animal, which was apparently due to be taken to the slaughterhouse.

An escaped calf was caught by the police on the Europabrücke bridge in Zurich on Friday morning.

The animal was originally supposed to be taken to the slaughterhouse, but escaped and was eventually secured with ropes.

The police took the calf to the animal hospital, where it is being examined; its fate is unclear. Show more

At 9 o'clock on Friday morning, a calf trots along the Europabrücke bridge in Zurich West. An eyewitness told Blick that the calf ran past first, then the police arrived.

The officers cordoned off the bridge together with other motorists. This traps the calf, or rather traps it. The police then secure the animal with ropes.

The eyewitness says that the calf was supposed to be taken to the Zurich slaughterhouse and apparently escaped.

The police took the runaway to the animal hospital for examination. It is not known if and when it will be slaughtered.