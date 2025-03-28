Josh Fishlock and Georgia Gardner with dwarf dachshund Valerie before his disappearance. Bild: Kangala Wildlife Rescue/Facebook

Over a year ago, dwarf dachshund Valerie escaped during an excursion on Australia's Kangaroo Island. Now the four-legged friend has reappeared - her owners can hardly believe it.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A miniature dachshund escapes from its owners during an excursion on the Australian island of Kangaroo Island.

More than a year after disappearing, Valerie has reappeared.

Local residents now want to catch the shy dog. Show more

Georgia Gardner and Josh Fishlock lost their four-legged friend over 16 months ago during a camping vacation on Kangaroo Island. One day in November 2023, Valerie disappeared straight through a bush - and was never seen again. The couple searched for their dog for a week without success. Eventually, they set off on their journey home, heartbroken and without their beloved pet.

A year later, the first reports emerged that Valerie had been spotted. Attentive residents noticed the lively dachshund about 15 kilometers from where she had disappeared. Squeaky clean, Valerie made her way through the undergrowth and across fields. They sent photos and videos to the owner couple from New South Wales.

"She wasn't a particularly tough dog"

After initial skepticism, Georgia and Josh are now "almost one hundred percent sure" that it is their dog, they tell the British Guardian.

The two animal lovers have long since given up hope of seeing Valerie again. "She wasn't a particularly tough dog. When you think that she was only out in the rain for one night - oh my God! The fact that she's been gone for a year and a half is unbelievable," says Georgia Gardner.

Bright as a button - but extremely shy

Now Valerie just needs to be caught. But that is anything but easy. The bold dachshund is extremely shy and immediately runs away from people. Even food is not enough to lure her away.

With search parties, camera traps and wildlife experts from the "Kangala Wildlife Rescue" organization, the residents of the area now want to get on Valerie's trail. Meanwhile, Georgia Gardner and Josh Fishlock are waiting for the redemptive news that Valerie has been captured. Then they want to travel to Kangaroo Island immediately to bring their brave dachshund back home.