Being served beer while chilling on the sofa - that sounds like every couch potato's dream. The dream has come true since a carpenter and inventor invented a running wooden table.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you No more getting up to get the beer out of the fridge - sounds tempting.

That's probably what inventor Giliam de Carpentier thought when he created the software for a motion sequence for his wooden table in 2008.

Now the Dutchman has presented a moving wooden table that brings you snacks and beer without you having to get up. Show more

"Geh mal Bier hol'n - GmBh" is the name of a song by Mickie Krause, which is mainly played at the Ballermann on Mallorca. Chilling out on the sofa and being served - that sounds like the dream of every couch potato.

Perhaps it was also the dream of a carpenter and inventor from the Netherlands. Because he has now invented a moving wooden table. In 2008, Giliam de Carpentier created software for the motion sequence. Initially for fun.

But since then he has been constantly tinkering, testing and working on it. The table has twelve legs and is battery-operated. There are no cables: it is controlled via Bluetooth.

A few days ago,Giliam de Carpentier made his work public on X, which has been viewed over a million times. The comments under the video are consistently positive.

The question remains: how do snacks and beer end up on this table? Or does the carpenter even have such a fantastic invention in his fridge?

