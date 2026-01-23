Rosfinmonitoring, Russia's top financial regulatory agency, has added Pavel Durov, the founder of the social network Telegram, to its list of terrorists and extremists.

The name of the Russian man, who was born on October 10, 1984, in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) but has not yet been convicted, now appears alongside many other defendants in the relevant government database—without any further details. Rosfinmonitoring has been criticized for serving as a tool of the Kremlin to exercise political arbitrariness against dissidents.

The day before, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had accused Durov of aiding terrorism and announced that it would issue a warrant for his arrest. This comes amid allegations that Telegram is also being used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies. Specifically, the allegations involve establishing contact with Russians who, in turn, carried out acts of sabotage, terrorist attacks, and other crimes on behalf of Kyiv. According to the FSB, several suspects are in custody, and their statements are said to support the allegations against Telegram.

The extremely popular messaging service distributes vast amounts of content in Russian—from both official sources and opponents of the Kremlin. Telegram is not banned in Russia, but it is blocked; however, it can be used with a VPN—an encrypted internet connection.

No comment from Telegram so far

Russian authorities had repeatedly called on Durov to ensure the removal of “extremist or terrorist content.” Durov, who lives in Dubai and also holds French citizenship, has not yet commented on the new allegations himself. Telegram itself has not issued a statement either.

In February, when news of the investigation first broke, Durow wrote: “Every day, the authorities come up with new excuses to restrict Russians’ access to Telegram because they want to curtail the right to privacy and free speech.”

Other countries also accuse Telegram of allowing extremists or criminals to use its encrypted communication services. Durov was arrested in France in 2024 because his messaging app failed to prevent such misuse. The Russian-born entrepreneur was released on bail, and the case is ongoing.