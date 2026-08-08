Ukraine Russia claims to have struck Ukrainian ports

According to its own account, the Russian military claims to have attacked and damaged various targets in and off the coast of Ukrainian ports. According to the state news agency Tass, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that the ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv, among others, were attacked with precision-guided weapons from the air force as well as combat drones. Among other things, a freighter carrying military cargo was hit near Mykolaiv, while an electronic reconnaissance facility was damaged in Odessa. Another freighter carrying military goods was attacked off the Ukrainian coast.