ARCHIVE – A cargo ship leaves the port of Odessa early in the morning and heads out into the Black Sea. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Keystone
According to its own account, the Russian military claims to have attacked and damaged various targets in and off the coast of Ukrainian ports. According to the state news agency Tass, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that the ports of Odessa and Mykolaiv, among others, were attacked with precision-guided weapons from the air force as well as combat drones. Among other things, a freighter carrying military cargo was hit near Mykolaiv, while an electronic reconnaissance facility was damaged in Odessa. Another freighter carrying military goods was attacked off the Ukrainian coast.
The Russian claims could not be independently verified. There was no reaction from the Ukrainian side to the reports from the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. For some time now, Russia has been attempting to disrupt Ukrainian shipping in the Odessa region as well as to various inland ports on the Danube and the Bug.