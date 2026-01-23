ARCHIVE – Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of a "Patriot" air defense missile system. Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa
Keystone
Russia's military launched another ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight; these missiles are difficult to intercept due to their high speed. More than half a dozen explosions were heard in the center of the city of three million. According to officials, fires broke out in at least two neighborhoods, some triggered by falling debris.
Shortly before that, several member states of the so-called Coalition of the Willing had launched an initiative in Paris to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Ukraine has been fighting Russia's invasion for more than four years with Western assistance.