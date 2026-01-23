The Russian military launched another ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight, killing at least two people, according to Ukrainian authorities. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that six others were injured. “Among them is a 16-year-old boy,” he wrote. The missiles reportedly struck two districts of the city.

Klitschko reported that fires had broken out at a warehouse in the western part of the city and in an unoccupied house in an eastern district. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian military fired at least eight missiles in two waves at the city of three million and its surrounding area.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. Most recently, several European countries agreed to work with the Eastern European nation to produce a new ballistic missile defense system.

Ballistic missiles are more difficult to intercept than cruise missiles because of their high speed; cruise missiles can be maneuvered more effectively by attackers and, due to their low altitude, are not as easily detected by air defense radar. While Ukraine’s air defense system has a relatively high hit rate against Russian drones and cruise missiles, it is largely powerless against ballistic missiles.