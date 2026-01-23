According to authorities, at least twelve people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Nizhnekamsk, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

ARCHIVE – Kazan, Russia’s eighth-largest city with a population of about 1.2 million, is located about 800 km east of Moscow and is an important center of Russian Islam, a major cultural, scientific, and economic hub, and a transportation hub. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (archive photo)

The government in the capital, Kazan, reported that 39 people were also injured. Republic President Rustam Minnikhanov officially declared a period of mourning in Tatarstan.

The mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Radmir Beljajev, had previously reported a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on industrial facilities and civilian targets, as well as fatalities. Ukrainian media reported that one of the largest oil refineries in the area had been attacked. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

In its defensive struggle against Moscow’s war of aggression, Kyiv has repeatedly targeted facilities in the Russian oil industry. The goal is to deprive Moscow’s war machine of vital revenue, such as that derived from energy exports. Recently, an increasing number of civilians have also been killed in Ukrainian counterattacks.