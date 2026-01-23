ARCHIVE – The Ukrainian flag flies as smoke rises following a Russian missile attack. Photo: Uncredited/Dnipro Regional Administration/AP/dpa
Keystone
At least one woman was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. At least eleven other people were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. According to the report, the injured include three children aged three, five, and seven. Fedorov posted photos showing massive destruction of homes.
For more than four years, Russia has been waging a devastating war of aggression against Ukraine.