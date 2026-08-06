At least eight people have been killed in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv as a result of Russian attacks.

ARCHIVE – In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast of Ukraine are extinguishing a fire in a residential building that was caused by a Russian airstrike. Photo: Uncredited/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

At least three people were killed in an attack on the industrial city of Pavlohrad, according to a Telegram post by Olexander Hanscha, the military governor of the southeastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk. Seven people were reportedly injured. According to the report, there was another Russian airstrike on the town of Vyshneve, about 70 kilometers west of the regional capital, Dnipro, which left three dead and three injured.

Casualties Reported Following Russian Attacks in the Kharkiv Region

According to official reports, two men were killed in a drone attack on the train station in the city of Losova in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. Eight other people were reportedly injured.

According to the Ukrainian Railways, the station building, overhead wires, and train cars were damaged in the attack. Authorities also reported that eight more people were injured following a Russian missile strike on the city of Balakliya.

Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion for more than four years.