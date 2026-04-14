Lifestyle blogger Viktorija Bonja thinks Putin is a strong politician who is just ill-informed. She criticized him directly on Instagram (archive). Bild: IMAGO/Avalon.red/Mirco Toniolo

The prominent Russian lifestyle blogger Viktorija Bonja collected more than 700,000 likes on the day of publication with a video criticizing Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin on the Instagram platform.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Lifestyle blogger Viktorija Bonja directly criticizes Russian President Vladimir Putin in an Instagram video.

She says that many people are afraid of him, but at the same time emphasizes that she supports him and considers him ill-informed.

The post on Instagram received more than 700,000 likes on the day it was published. Show more

Lifestyle blogger Viktorija Bonja, who does not live in Russia herself, addressed Putin directly with her criticism video on Instagram. "Vladimir Vladimirovich, people are afraid of you. The people are afraid of you, bloggers, artists are afraid, governors are afraid of you. And you are the president of our country. It seems to me that we should not be afraid," she said.

Here is an excerpt of the appeal on YouTube:

She herself is not afraid of the Kremlin leader, supports him and considers him a strong politician who is just ill-informed. In the video, she mentions problems that, in her opinion, no governor informs him about. Among other things, it deals with aid for the victims of the flood disaster in the Russian republic of Dagestan, the oil spill near Anapa on the Russian Black Sea coast, where two oil tankers crashed in December 2024, and the recent internet blockades.

Bonya is known from a Russian reality show and has almost 13 million followers on Instagram.