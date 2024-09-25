Trastevere, famiglia russa derubata. L'appello: «Ventimila euro a chi ci riporta Goroshek, pupazzo simbolo del nostro amore» https://t.co/t1mEOlcAIU pic.twitter.com/8HMZSsYTbG — Corriere della Sera (@Corriere) September 24, 2024

A Russian couple was robbed on a trip to Italy. They also lost a rag doll that is of great importance to them. The finder's reward is 20,000 euros.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian couple was robbed in Rome. In addition to valuables, the rag doll Goroshek was also stolen.

The couple offered 20,000 euros to the finder and extended their stay in Rome.

Despite their efforts, the search has so far been unsuccessful. The couple is disappointed with the police's approach. Show more

20,000 euros reward for anyone who finds a rag doll. That's the promise made by Russian Karo Astapov. The 30-year-old and his partner Ann went on vacation to Switzerland and northern Italy in August 2024. At the end, they spent a few days in the Italian capital Rome.

The couple visited the city back in May and loved it. So they returned in late summer.

But not everything went according to plan on their second visit to Rome: on September 1, they were robbed. The travelers had parked their rental car in the Travestere district, where the window of the vehicle was smashed and two rucksacks containing computers, cash and jewelry were stolen. "Corriere Roma" reports on the case .

In an interview with the Italian daily newspaper, Karo laments the loss of a stuffed animal in addition to the stolen valuables.

Karo on Goroshek: "He is the symbol of our love"

Goroshek, as the green rag doll is called, is the couple's "mascot". Karo gave it to Ann more than ten years ago, he recalls. Since then, Goroshek, "the symbol of our love", has accompanied the couple to all corners of the world - together they have traveled to Spain, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland and many other countries.

Not wanting to fly home without Goroshek, the couple even extended their stay in Rome and began searching for their beloved soft toy.

At first, the couple tried flyers, searched garbage bins in the city and asked landfill sites for help. "We asked them to be careful if they found the toy and promised everyone we spoke to that we would pay up to 20,000 euros for it," Karo told Corriere Roma.

Karo and Ann were disappointed by the police's actions. "I found out that it is normal in Italy for people to steal from others and that it is normal for the police to do nothing to ensure a fair punishment," says the 30-year-old.

So far, all efforts have been unsuccessful, but hope dies last. With the help of users on social media, Karo and Ann want to find their little cuddly friend again. The reach should also help "as many people as possible to get to know our story so that similar situations can be avoided in the future".

