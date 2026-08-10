The liberal Russian opposition party Yabloko has challenged its impending exclusion from the parliamentary elections in September before the Supreme Court in Moscow.

Supporters of the Yabloko party are lining up outside the Russian Supreme Court, which is hearing a case regarding the possible exclusion of the liberal opposition party Yabloko from the parliamentary elections in September. Photo: Pavel Bednyakov/AP/dpa

Millions of Russians are ready to cast their votes for his party, which criticizes the war of aggression against Ukraine, said Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov. “Political competition is the essence of elections,” he emphasized. The lawsuit filed by the pro-Kremlin Rodina party to exclude Yabloko from the Duma election is aimed at depriving people of a free choice.

The trial, presided over by Judge Vyacheslav Kirillov, is being broadcast live on the Internet. It is unclear when a verdict will be handed down.

Hundreds of people were lined up outside the courthouse in Moscow this morning, waiting to enter the courtroom. The party, which also released a video of the crowd, stated that the courtroom has a capacity of only 150 people. Rybakov called it a “historic trial” because never before had a party that had been approved to run in an election been subsequently disqualified. The Central Election Commission had unanimously approved Yabloko to run in the election in July.

The Kremlin-aligned Rodina party accuses Yabloko of infringing on copyrights in its campaign materials—such as in depictions of doves of peace—and of spending an impermissible amount of money on online campaign advertising. In statements lasting several hours, Yabloko’s lawyers refuted the points raised in the 40-page complaint.

Yabloko: No evidence presented

The party plans to run in the election under the slogan “For Peace and Freedom” and, in light of the political repression in the country, promises a “life without fear.” Rybakov criticized Rodina for failing to present any evidence to support its accusations, saying instead that it was making up stories and expressing absurd ideas.

“The plaintiff is confusing the courtroom with a television talk show, where loud slogans, labels such as ‘extremism,’ and subjective associations take the place of the law,” Rybakov said in response to the allegations. Yabloko is an “exclusively peaceful, civilized, and lawful political organization.”

Anti-War Party Branded as Traitors

A Rodina representative criticized in court that Yabloko’s election platform consisted of only 43 words and that its call for a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine contradicted the war aims. Specifically, he cited the conquest of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—which the Kremlin has identified as war aims.

Other parties loyal to the Kremlin had also called for Yabloko to be barred from the September vote. Several State Duma deputies who support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine denounced Yabloko members as traitors and agents of the West. They are particularly critical of the fact that not a single participant in the war appears on Yabloko’s electoral list.

Yabloko has recently seen a noticeable increase in support

Observers attributed Yabloko’s impending exclusion to the fact that the party had seen a surge in support since being admitted to the election—and that the risk of a possible victory had become too great for the Kremlin. Citing polls, experts said the party had a chance of clearing the five-percent threshold in the election and returning to the Duma for the first time in more than 20 years.

The nationwide parliamentary election and the local elections are scheduled for September 18–20. A total of eleven parties are eligible to run in the Duma election. So far, five parties are represented in Parliament.

It is true that Yabloko’s most prominent members were not eligible to run in the election anyway, because they have been classified as “foreign agents,” are facing trial, or are in custody. But even with the largely unknown names on the ballot, political observers say support for the party has risen.

Political scientist Kirill Rogov suggested that the Kremlin likely allowed Yabloko to register initially in order to siphon votes away from the Duma party Novye Lyudi (New People) and, in effect, to fragment the anti-war vote as a whole if it were spread across multiple parties.

As the smallest of the five parties represented in the Duma, Novye Lyudi has recently seen a significant rise in the polls following its criticism of, among other things, internet blocks. The ruling Kremlin party, United Russia—with its staunch supporters of the war—has, by contrast, seen its support plummet.

Party Loyal to the Kremlin Is Seen as a Tool of the Power Structure

Rodina itself is a marginal party with no political clout. Commentators believe that it serves as a compliant tool for the power apparatus and the parties loyal to the Kremlin.

Excerpts from interviews with party founder Grigori Yavlinsky, who has repeatedly criticized the war, were cited in court. Yabloko rejected this—and emphasized that Yavlinsky was not running for office.

Judge Kirillov has come under criticism from the Russian opposition for acting as an agent of the Kremlin. Most recently, he also banned the human rights organization Memorial, a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.