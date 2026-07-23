A Russian fighter jet crashed near the capital, Moscow. According to Russian news agencies, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported that the accident occurred shortly after takeoff and that the pilot was able to eject safely.

"The plane crashed in an uninhabited area; there is no damage on the ground," the statement said. According to media reports, the aircraft is one of the modern Su-57s.

Authorities are officially investigating a technical malfunction in the aircraft. Russian military blogger Vladimir Romanov, however, suggested that the fighter jet was shot down by its own air defense forces. He did not provide any evidence to support this claim.

The Su-57 is a Russian multi-role fighter jet manufactured by Sukhoi, which has been in serial production since 2019. It can be used for both air-to-air combat and striking ground targets. Moscow has deployed the Su-57 in the war against Ukraine. Only a few dozen of these aircraft have been built so far, making this loss particularly significant.