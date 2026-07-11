The Russian military killed at least four people by dropping glide bombs on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. “Among them is a girl,” said Sumy Mayor Artem Kobsar in a video shared on his Telegram channel. The head of Sumy’s military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, later reported that the number of injured had risen to 17. A bus stop was hit, he wrote. Kobsar’s video shows a bomb crater in the asphalt and a mangled minibus in a residential area. Local authorities warned of further attacks.

HANDOUT – A glide-guided bomb being dropped by a Russian Air Force jet at an unspecified location. (File photo) Photo: Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa – ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Russia frequently uses glide bombs in its war against Ukraine, which has now lasted more than four years. They are dropped from aircraft far from the front lines and then glide toward their targets over a distance of several kilometers. Although these weapons are guided, they are not considered particularly accurate. Time and again, they strike civilian targets.

Russia claims the four Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia as its own. However, Russian troops are also occupying strips of land in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Kharkiv, which border Russia. Last year, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated that he wanted to create a buffer zone there to protect the Russian civilian population from Ukrainian attacks. While the territorial gains made by Russian units there have been minimal, the suffering of the Ukrainian civilian population has increased as a result.