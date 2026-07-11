The Russian military has killed at least five people by dropping glide bombs on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. A bus stop was hit, according to Oleh Hryhorow, head of the Sumy military administration. According to his report, the number of injured rose to 30, including five seriously injured, he wrote on Telegram. According to Sumy Mayor Artem Kobsar, a 13-year-old girl is among the dead.

HANDOUT – A glide-guided bomb being dropped by a Russian Air Force jet at an unspecified location. (File photo) Photo: Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa – ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Russia frequently uses glide bombs in its war against Ukraine, which has now lasted more than four years. They are dropped from aircraft far from the front lines and then glide toward their targets over a distance of several kilometers. Although these weapons are guided, they are not considered particularly accurate. Time and again, they strike civilian targets.

Russia claims the four Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia as its own. However, Russian troops are also occupying strips of land in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Kharkiv, which border Russia. Last year, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated that he wanted to create a buffer zone there to protect the Russian civilian population from Ukrainian attacks. While the territorial gains made by Russian units there have been minimal, the suffering of the Ukrainian civilian population has increased as a result.