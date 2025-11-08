Zurich-based Habib Bank has allegedly been the victim of a cyber attack. Google Maps

A Russian hacker group has attacked Habib Bank AG in Zurich and stolen sensitive customer data. The bank is working intensively to clarify the incident.

Habib Bank AG in Zurich has apparently been the target of a cyber attack: The Russian hacker group Qilin is believed to be behind the attack. According to a report by "Cybernews", the attack was publicized on the group's darknet blog.

The hackers are said to have stolen 2.5 terabytes of data and almost two million files, including sensitive information such as passport numbers and bank account balances.

The stolen data has not yet been released or sold, suggesting that the hackers may be trying to extort a ransom from the bank. To substantiate the authenticity of their claims, the group published screenshots of the stolen files, which were classified as authentic by "Cybernews".

Bank confirms access

Habib Bank AG has confirmed the unauthorized access to its network, but stresses that its banking services are still fully operational. A team of cyber security experts is working to determine the extent of the data leak and secure the network.

The bank has informed all relevant regulatory authorities and taken additional protective measures.

Habib Bank AG, founded in 1967, operates internationally and has branches in several countries, including Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. In 2024, the bank employed 7904 people and generated a turnover of 750 million US dollars.

The Qilin Group, which first appeared in 2022, is known for its ransomware attacks. Its most recent victims include Volkswagen Group France and Japan's largest brewery operator Asahi Group Holdings.