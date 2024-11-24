A still image from Russian state news agency RIA Novostistill shows the plane catching fire at Antalya airport. (November 24, 2024) Image: RIA Novosti

A passenger plane coming from Russia hits hard on landing in Antalya, Turkey - and catches fire. The passengers escape with a scare.

A Russian passenger plane caught fire after landing at Antalya airport.

The passengers were rescued unharmed. Show more

A Russian passenger plane caught fire immediately after a hard landing at Antalya airport on Turkey's Mediterranean coast. "All 87 passengers and four crew members were safely evacuated," Border Guard chief Suat Seyitoglu told the Turkish news agency Anadolu. There were no injuries in the incident on Sunday evening. The left engine of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 of the Russian airline Azimuth had caught fire. However, the fire was quickly extinguished, said Seyitoglu.

A Russian plane caught fire at Antalya airport. Picture: Bild: X, Screenshot Airway Buzz

The plane had come from the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi. According to the report, incoming flights were diverted to other airports until the runway was cleared.

According to the Russian news agency Tass, the weather was bad when the plane landed. The plane hit the runway hard due to strong winds, the agency reported, citing the airline. The rough landing could have caused the fire.

Sukhoi Superjet 100: Aircraft type prone to accidents

The type of aircraft developed in Russia has repeatedly caused technical problems in recent years. According to Azimuth, it has 20 aircraft of this type in service.

#BREAKING: A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100-95LR out of Sochi reportedly caught fire upon landing at Antalya airport in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/LfZnjZqw7t — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 24, 2024

