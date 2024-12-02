A fatal incident occurred in the Leningrad region of Russia at the end of November. Dmitry Uchin, a 55-year-old diabetic, found his cat Styopka after two days and brought it back home. While trying to stop the animal from running away again, Uchin's leg was scratched bloody, as reported by "The Sun".
Due to his diabetes, Uchin had problems with blood clotting. He was unable to stop the blood loss. What's more, he was alone at home at the time. Uchin still managed to call the emergency services and alert his neighbors.
But help came too late: the paramedics who arrived could only determine that the man had died. An emergency doctor explained that the cat had ripped open a vein in Uchin's leg.
Uchin's wife described the cat as friendly and harmless. She had enjoyed being out and about on her own. Styopka's future is uncertain and the coroner's office has not yet confirmed the exact cause of death.