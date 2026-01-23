The Russian military has once again launched heavy airstrikes against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that dozens of people were injured in a missile attack in the area surrounding Kyiv.

"Unfortunately, six people have also lost their lives," he wrote on Telegram. In the city of Sloviansk, near the front lines in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, glide bombs killed at least five people.

Rockets on Kyiv and the surrounding area

Shortly before noon, authorities issued a missile alert in Kyiv. Russia had fired at least ten ballistic missiles at the city, including Zircon cruise missiles, according to the state-run news agency Unian. Several explosions were heard over the city. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, ambulances were also dispatched.

According to the report, the surrounding areas were hit hardest: Zelenskyy spoke of rescue and recovery efforts. He accompanied his remarks with images that once again show severe devastation—particularly of private residential buildings.

In recent weeks, Russia has significantly intensified its missile attacks on Kyiv. Time and again, many civilians are being harmed as a result.

Sloviansk Under Bombardment Once Again

The Russian attacks also had serious consequences in Sloviansk: In addition to the five people killed, nine others were injured after glide bombs were dropped, according to a Telegram post by Vadym Filashkin, the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region. According to him, ten private homes were damaged, as well as a factory and the building housing the Latvian honorary consul in the city.

Late Thursday evening, the Russian military had already injured more than a dozen civilians in Sloviansk with airstrikes.

In light of the danger, Filaschkin urged people to flee. “The evacuation is free of charge. We’ll help with transportation, lodging, and everything else you need,” he wrote.

The power utility Ukrenergo reported damage to power facilities in five other regions as a result of Russian attacks. According to a statement, facilities in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit.