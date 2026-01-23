Russia's Central Election Commission has approved the liberal opposition party Yabloko, which is running under the slogan "For Peace and Freedom," to participate in the Duma election in September. The decision to approve the list of 269 candidates was made unanimously.

This was announced by the Moscow Election Commission. Yabloko is the only party that openly opposes Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Many of its members are considered victims of political persecution and judicial arbitrariness.

This is an important moment for Russia, said Yabloko party leader Nikolai Rybakov. “For the first time in five years, citizens have the opportunity to vote peacefully and safely for the future, for peace, for freedom, and for a life in Russia without fear.” He himself, however, has not been cleared to run. At the top of the party list is Yaroslav Sherbakov, who stated that voters now have an alternative. At the same time, he emphasized: “There are no illusions, but there is hope.”

Most recently, Yabloko members had been barred from voting. Election Commissioner Ella Pamfilova stated that there are two camps in Russia—those for and those against the war—and that it is up to the voter to make a decision. Accordingly, nine parties are now eligible to participate in the election for new State Duma deputies, which will take place from September 18 to 20. A total of eleven parties plan to field candidates.

Opposition Complains of Massive Pressure Ahead of Election

Rybakov emphasized that Yabloko is advocating for a ceasefire. “We will do everything we can to bring about peace, to prevent any more deaths, and to ensure that our country has a future,” said the party leader.

Commentators in Moscow attributed Yabloko’s admission to the fact that, given the poor poll numbers for the Kremlin-backed United Russia party, the ruling establishment may have wanted to create a controllable outlet for discontented voters. At the same time, the opposition party—whose prominent members are barred from running in the election—is considered so weak that the political risk to the Kremlin appears minimal.

The pressure on anti-war activists in Russia is immense. Most recently, opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin, who also advocates for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, decided not to run in the election after being temporarily detained. He explained that he did not want to put his supporters in danger.