A Yak-40: A plane of this type almost took off without the door closed. Symbolbild: Imago

Before a plane belonging to the Russian Kamchatka Air Enterprise could take off, a pilot noticed a serious mistake. The incident is now being investigated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian air traffic controller prevented the take-off of a Yak-40 with an open door.

The take-off was aborted in time.

The authorities launched an investigation because a take-off with the door open poses considerable risks to the structure, controls and safety. Show more

An alert pilot recently prevented a potential disaster in the Far East of Russia. A Yakovlev Yak-40, which was on the runway at Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky airport, was about to take off when the pilot noticed that one of the aircraft's doors was open.

He immediately informed the cockpit crew, who aborted the take-off run and returned to the parking position, as the "Aerotelegraph" portal reported, citing the Telegram channel Aviatorshina. Fortunately, there were no passengers or cargo on board.

A take-off with an open door can have serious consequences. The aerodynamics of the aircraft are significantly impaired, which can lead to control problems. There is also a risk of objects or people being sucked out of the aircraft.

Authorities launch investigation

A sudden loss of pressure in the cabin could also be dangerous for the crew. Open doors can also cause structural damage and lead to extreme noise and vibration levels that affect communication and the well-being of the occupants.

The affected Yak-40 belongs to the fleet of Kamchatka Air Enterprise, one of the largest providers of regional flights.

Following the incident, the Yak-40 was thoroughly inspected and no damage was found. The Kamchatka Interregional Territorial Administration has announced an investigation.

