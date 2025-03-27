  1. Residential Customers
Octopus strangles diver Russian poking around in a cave - then suddenly fighting for his life

Luna Pauli

27.3.2025

The most important rule when diving is to leave fish and plants alone. A diver has now painfully experienced what happens if you don't follow this rule. An octopus jumped down his throat.

27.03.2025, 20:30

27.03.2025, 20:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the Primorsky region of Russia, an octopus wrapped its tentacles around a diver's neck.
  • The animal felt threatened and strangled the diver.
  • The diver panicked and was unable to free himself from the octopus for a long time.
Show more

"He should have just left the animal alone!" Most of the comments under the video on YouTube showing the octopus attack read something like this.

Diver in panic

The diver probably didn't expect what happened next: The octopus manages to wrap its tentacles around the Russian's neck. He struggles in vain and panics.

What happens next, blue News shows you in the video.

