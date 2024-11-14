A young orca stranded on the Kamchatka Peninsula. Russian rescuers transported the young female back into the Sea of Okhotsk. The Ministry for Emergency Situations published footage of the operation.

Adrian Kammer

On Thursday, a young female killer whale stranded on the coast of Kamchatka.

Helpers managed to return the orca to the sea.

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations published footage of the rescue operation.

The skin is already cracked, but the animal is still breathing and making calls. The condition was life-threatening. A young female killer whale stranded on the coast of Kamchatka.

Several people dug a small channel in the sand and repeatedly doused the whale with seawater.

In the end, the rescuers managed to get the orca back into the sea with the help of a shovel excavator. The rising tide made the rescuers' work easier.

