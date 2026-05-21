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Moscow's superjet Russia's new stealth bomber takes off - the Su-57D suddenly has two seats

Christian Thumshirn

21.5.2026

The West is keeping a close eye on the first test flight of the new Su-57D stealth jet. This is because the new two-seater version indicates that Russia is already preparing for future air wars with drones and AI support.

21.05.2026, 10:26

21.05.2026, 11:13

Russia has officially been using the Su-57 as its own air force's most modern stealth jet since the end of 2020. Moscow is now testing a new version with two seats for the first time - the Su-57D.

New role for Russia's superjet?

The additional space in the cockpit could be intended for completely new missions - such as controlling combat drones or for next-generation digital air combat systems.

You can see the pictures of the first test flight in the video above.

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