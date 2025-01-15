Ryanair, Europe's largest airline, has called for the sale of alcohol to be restricted at European airports. The aim is to minimize the disruption caused by drunk passengers on board.
Specifically, Ryanair is calling on the European Union to introduce an upper limit of two drinks per passenger at airports. "This is to be controlled through the use of boarding passes in exactly the same way they restrict duty-free sales," a spokesperson for the airline told "CNN".
"During flight delays, passengers consume excessive amounts of alcohol at airports with no restriction on purchase or consumption," the spokesperson is further quoted as saying. "We do not understand why passengers are not restricted to two alcoholic drinks at airports, as this would lead to safer and better passenger behavior on board aircraft."
Last week, the airline said it had claimed 15,000 euros (around 14,000 Swiss francs) in compensation from the passenger after the incident forced the flight to be diverted to Porto.
Violence on airplanes on the rise
The CEO of Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, has previously called for an upper limit of two drinks at airports. In August, he told the British newspaper "The Daily Telegraph" that he blamed drunken behavior for the increasing violence among passengers.
Passenger violence on airplanes has increased in recent years, according to data published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) last year.
In 2023, there was one incident of disorderly passenger behavior for every 480 flights, compared to one incident on 568 flights in 2022. It is not known how many incidents involved alcohol.