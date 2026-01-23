Ryanair's profits fell significantly in the first quarter of the fiscal year. The reason is the war in the Middle East.

Earned significantly less Ryanair Suffers in the First Quarter Due to the War in the Middle East

Ryanair—Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers—reported significantly lower earnings in the first quarter of the fiscal year that began on April 1 due to the impact of the war in the Middle East. Net income fell by 34 percent to 538 million euros.

According to CEO Michael O'Leary, results for the April-June quarter were weighed down by higher fuel costs and weaker demand. Although Ryanair had hedged prices for about 80 percent of its kerosene needs for the current fiscal year, Nevertheless, operating costs rose by 11 percent because the price of unhedged fuel more than doubled in the first quarter, the Irish low-cost airline announced on Monday.