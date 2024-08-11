A member of a tour group died after a fall on the Gamschtällihorn in Arosa. Symbolic image: Keystone

SDA

A 50-year-old SAC tour guide fell around 150 meters into the depths in front of the Gamschtällihorn yesterday, Saturday. He could only be rescued dead.

The tour leader was at the front of a group of four at 2,800 meters above sea level on the ascent to the Erzhorn, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported on Sunday. He crashed shortly before 12.30 pm.

According to the statement, a doctor from the air rescue service was only able to determine that the alpinist had died. The public prosecutor's office and the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the mountain accident.

The three other members of the touring group were flown out of the area and received psychological support from a care team.

SDA