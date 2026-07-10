The struggling Volkswagen Group and other German automakers sold significantly fewer vehicles in the past quarter, in some cases by a wide margin. This is primarily due to weak sales figures in China.

VW and other German automakers are reporting declining sales figures this year. The main reason is growing competition from China. (File photo)

As VW announced on Friday, the number of vehicles delivered from April through June fell to just 2.08 million across all of the group's brands. This represented a decline of nearly 9 percent compared with the same period last year.

According to the report, deliveries for the core Volkswagen brand actually fell by 14 percent to 1.02 million vehicles. The downward trend is also continuing at VW subsidiary Audi, which this time recorded a decline of 8.2 percent to 367,139 vehicles. Business is particularly sluggish in China and the U.S.

Porsche had already reported a 16 percent decline in deliveries in the first half of the year. In the second quarter, the decline was as high as 18 percent, down to 61,300 sports and SUVs. Another VW subsidiary, Skoda, by contrast, reported an increase of nearly 5 percent to just under 284,000 cars.

Local Competition in China

In China, where German automakers as a whole are struggling with a shrinking market and local competition, VW’s sales plummeted by more than a third to just 424,300 vehicles. The situation there remains challenging, said Audi Sales Director Marco Schubert, who also oversees this division for the entire group.

By contrast, things went better for VW in North America, where European automakers are suffering under the new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump: 242,000 cars were delivered there, nearly 8 percent more than a year ago. However, this was not enough to offset the decline in the first quarter.

The group saw growth in Europe: In Western Europe, just over 900,000 vehicles were delivered, nearly 2 percent more than a year earlier. For electric cars, the increase across Europe was even higher, at nearly 6 percent, to just over 200,000 vehicles. The order backlog for fully electric vehicles in Europe has increased by more than 50 percent, Schubert said. Battery-only cars now account for nearly one-third of the order backlog in Europe.

Other automakers are also seeing declining sales

Plummeting sales in China also weighed on BMW’s sales figures: Over the past three months, the Munich-based company delivered 590,962 cars, according to a company statement. That was 4.9 percent less than in the same period last year. A year ago, BMW had reported a slight increase in sales for the second quarter.

Among the Group's brands, Mini performed particularly well. Sales there rose by 17 percent to 81,035 cars. The core brand, on the other hand, saw a decline of 7.7 percent to 508,675 cars.

One of BMW's major German competitors is also seeing a decline in sales: Mercedes had already reported a 6 percent drop to 511,900 cars for the second quarter on Wednesday.

Is Germany's Auto Industry in Crisis?

Given the difficult market conditions facing German automakers and the high costs here, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) is concerned about Germany’s competitiveness as an automotive hub. “Our cost structure here is often far too expensive compared to other production locations, even within Europe. And that’s why consistent reforms are needed,” said VDA President Hildegard Müller on ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin.”

With the “cost burden” that Germany faces, there is no way around reforms—and politicians have known this for a long time, Müller said. We need to ask whether everything has been done to ensure competitiveness, for example, with regard to energy and bureaucratic costs, taxes, fees, and levies.