Electric and hybrid cars continued to drive the EU auto market in May. Overall, new passenger car registrations rose by 3.2 percent year-over-year to 955,013 vehicles, according to the European industry association ACEA, which announced the figures in Brussels.

New BYD vehicles in Lower Saxony: Sales of electric and hybrid cars increased in the EU in May. (File photo)

While sales of vehicles powered solely by internal combustion engines fell by about one-fifth to 210,383 gasoline and 69,482 diesel cars, sales of fully electric battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) rose by about 43 percent to 203,417 units. Hybrid cars also saw stronger sales.

In Germany, car sales grew by only 0.1 percent overall in May, while the increase was significantly higher in France at 3.7 percent and in Italy at 7.6 percent. In Spain, new registrations declined by 0.8 percent.

Although Volkswagen remained the clear market leader across the EU, it saw sales decline by 3.6 percent to 254,011 cars. Stellantis, the parent company of Fiat, Peugeot, and Opel, ranked second with a 2.6 percent decline, while Renault, the industry’s third-largest player, saw a 1.3 percent drop. The BMW Group, on the other hand, posted a 3.7 percent increase, and Mercedes-Benz rose by 0.7 percent.

Overall, new passenger car registrations grew by 4 percent in the first five months of the year to around 4.75 million vehicles. The market share of all-electric cars climbed from 15.3 to 20 percent.

Chinese Manufacturers Are Gaining Significant Ground

Chinese manufacturers such as Chery, BYD, and Leapmotor are currently making great strides. The market shares of Chinese manufacturers in the first five months remain modest, with Geely (Volvo, Polestar) at up to 2.6 percent and SAIC Motor (MG brand) and BYD each at 2.1 percent. However, BYD’s market share has more than doubled year-over-year.

The U.S.-based electric car pioneer Tesla recovered from its sales slump the previous year and achieved a market share of 1.9 percent from January through May.