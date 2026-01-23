Management Change at Schweizer Salinen: CEO Stefan Schenker is stepping down due to strategic differences. His deputy, Andreas Baud, will take over on an interim basis.

Due to strategic differences, Stefan Schenker is leaving Schweizer Salinen AG. Management of the company will now be in the hands of his deputy, Andreas Baud, until further notice. (File photo)

Management Change at Schweizer Salinen: CEO Stefan Schenker is stepping down due to strategic differences. His deputy, Andreas Baud, will take over on an interim basis.

The Board of Directors of Schweizer Salinen AG announced on Monday that it had terminated its employment relationship with Schenker due to strategic differences.

His former deputy, Andreas Baud, will take over the position effective immediately until further notice. This will ensure the continuity of business operations, and ongoing projects can continue.

The Board of Directors thanked Schenker, Baud, and the Executive Board for their dedication.