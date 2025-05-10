Salvage of "Bayesian" stopped - Gallery A 39-year-old diver from the Netherlands died during the work. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The huge ship, which lies off the Italian Mediterranean island at a depth of around 50 meters, was originally due to be brought to the surface by mid-June. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Salvage of "Bayesian" stopped - Gallery A 39-year-old diver from the Netherlands died during the work. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The huge ship, which lies off the Italian Mediterranean island at a depth of around 50 meters, was originally due to be brought to the surface by mid-June. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

Following the death of a 39-year-old diver, work on the salvage operation has been halted for the time being. The yacht is still lying off Sicily at a depth of around 50 meters. It is suspected that there was an accident.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The salvage of the superyacht "Bayesian" has been halted following the death of a diver.

The 39-year-old man from the Netherlands could only be pulled out of the water dead after a dive on Friday.

The sinking off the Italian Mediterranean island made headlines around the world last summer. Seven people lost their lives. Show more

The salvage of the superyacht "Bayesian", which sank last summer, has been suspended indefinitely following the death of a diver. The British company TMC Marine, which is managing the work, justified the temporary halt with the authorities' investigation into the cause of death. The 39-year-old man from the Netherlands could only be pulled out of the water dead after a dive on Friday.

The investigators are hoping that the autopsy will provide more information. It was initially suspected that the diver had suffered an attack of weakness or that an oxygen cylinder was defective. However, according to the Italian news agency Ansa, there are now indications that he was hit by a piece of metal while handling a cutting torch.

No date yet for resumption of salvage work

The sinking off the Italian Mediterranean island made headlines around the world last summer. Seven people lost their lives. Since then, the "Bayesian" has been lying on the seabed at a depth of around 50 meters, about one kilometer from the coast. The salvage operation is considered extremely complicated. The costs are estimated at several million euros.

The 56-metre yacht, which was declared "unsinkable", sank off the small port of Porticello on the north coast in mid-August - during a storm, within just a quarter of an hour. The fatalities were British software billionaire Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter, two couples who were friends and the ship's cook. Apart from the chef, the entire crew managed to escape. A total of 15 crew members and guests survived.

Much speculation about the cause of the accident

There is a lot of speculation about the cause of the accident, including speculation about the secret service. Lynch had connections to various international secret services through one of his companies. So far, the captain and two other crew members are under official investigation. They are accused of ignoring storm warnings and only taking themselves to safety.

The "Bayesian", weighing 473 tons, was one of the largest sailing yachts in the world. Images from underwater cameras show that the ship is still lying quite intact on its right side on the seabed. The salvage work had already been delayed several times. Most recently, it was said that it should be completed by mid-June.