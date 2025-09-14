Does this rock sample taken on Mars contain microbial life? ---/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/dpa

In 2024, NASA's Perseverance rover found an unusual rock on Mars. Investigations show: It could show traces of earlier microbial life - but that is not certain.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Nasa, a rock sample from Mars could possibly contain traces of past microbial life.

The sample was taken by the Nasa rover "Perseverance" last year.

The Nasa team was particularly struck by the rock because it showed spots that resembled a leopard pattern.

The sample would actually have to be brought back to Earth for further investigation, but a corresponding Nasa mission is currently under review.

"Perseverance" landed on Mars in 2021 in a risky maneuver and has been exploring the planet ever since. Show more

According to the US space agency, a rock sample taken on Mars last year by the Nasa rover "Perseverance" could possibly contain traces of earlier microbial life. "This could be the clearest sign of life that we have ever found on Mars," said Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation, who was appointed interim head of NASA by US President Donald Trump a few weeks ago, at a media conference. However, this is not certain, emphasized the deputy head of Nasa, Nicky Fox. More data and studies are still needed.

The rock sample was taken by "Perseverance" last summer in an area called Jezero Crater in a dried-up river bed on Mars. The Nasa team had noticed the rock because it showed spots that resembled a leopard pattern. The sample was then examined using all the scientific instruments on board the rover. The results have now been published in the journal "Nature".

Sample would have to be examined on Earth

The rock consists of clay and silt and contains carbon, sulphur, oxidized iron and phosphorus, among other things, it said. The patches in the rock consist of the minerals vivianite and greigite, among others, which in combination may indicate past microbial life, but can also occur without biological reactions.

For further investigations, the sample would actually have to be brought to Earth, but a corresponding Nasa mission is currently under review.

"Perseverance" landed on Mars in 2021 in a risky maneuver and has been exploring the planet ever since. It took eight years to develop and build the rover, which cost around 2.5 billion dollars.