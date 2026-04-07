Samsung Electronics is expected to present more precise figures at the end of the month. (archive picture) Keystone

Samsung Electronics has predicted record profits in the wake of the ongoing AI boom. The South Korean electronics giant made more profit in the first quarter than in the whole of last year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In its latest annual report, the South Korean electronics giant expects an operating profit of 57.2 trillion won (equivalent to just under 29.8 billion Swiss francs) for the first quarter of the year. Compared to the same period last year, this represents an eightfold increase in profit - and the highest figure Samsung has ever achieved in a financial quarter in the company's history. Operating profit for the full year 2025 amounted to 43.6 trillion won.

Samsung's figures for the January to March period significantly exceeded even the market's already high expectations. According to a survey conducted by South Korean news agency Yonhap, the expected operating profit is on average 36.7 percent higher than the estimates of the economists surveyed. The markets in South Korea reacted positively to Samsung's annual report: in the morning, the leading index Kospi rose by almost 2.4 percent.

According to experts, Samsung's high operating profit is primarily based on the continued high demand for AI infrastructure. Samsung Electronics is one of the world's leading producers of semiconductors, particularly in the high-performance memory chip segment.

Samsung Electronics' business figures are only an initial estimate. The Group will only publish more precise figures at a later date, probably at the end of the month.